Manchester, New Hampshire doctor faces sexual assault charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester doctor was arrested in connection with a sexual assault of a patient, according to Manchester, New Hampshire Police.

Dr. David Vargas Lowy, a pediatric neurologist, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 17 after a months-long investigation.

Police say in September, it was reported that Vargas Lowry had allegedly assaulted a female juvenile during his visit.

Manchester Police immediately began an investigation and determined that Lowy had changed medical records pertaining to the victim.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was charged with felonious sexual assault and falsifying physical evidence.

Lowy is being held at Valley St Jail pending his arraignment.

Anyone who has information pertaining to Dr. Vargas Lowy is encouraged to give Manchester Police Detective Adrianne Davenport a call at 603-792-5549.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

