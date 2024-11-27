Local

Manchester man charged with possessing child sex abuse images

MANCHESTER, NH — A Manchester man has been arrested in connection with possessing child sex abuse images.

According to Manchester police, 24-year-old Michael Zifchak was being charged with eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and seven counts of certain uses of computer services prohibited.

A joint investigation conducted by Manchester Police, the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, and the NH ICAC Task Force began a month ago when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was alerted to inappropriate activities on a social media account. Through an investigation, police were able to identify Zifchak as the suspect.

Police obtained a search warrant for Zifchak’s electronic devices and located a number of sexually explicit images of underage girls on them.

An arrest warrant for Zifchak was issued and on November 21 Zifchak’ turned himself in.

Zifchak was released on $2,500 Cash Bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

