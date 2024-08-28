Man, woman sought by police for stealing from unsuspecting shoppers at Wegmans in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole wallets and cell phones from unsuspecting shoppers at Wegmans in Newton.

Store surveillance video captured the pair stealing from shoppers in the popular grocery store at 200 Boylston St. in Newton on Aug. 20, according to the Mass Most Wanted website.

“The male and female suspects were working in conjunction with each other and trying to distract shoppers while the other enters a pocketbook and removes the wallet,” police said on the site.

Man, woman sought by police for thefts at Wegmans in Newton (Mass Most Wanted)

Anyone with information on this case or who knows the identities of the man and woman in the photograph above is urged to contact Newton Police Detective Peter Koerber at 617-796-2104.

