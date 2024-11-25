Man, woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Brockton

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton on Friday.

Rivaldo Jean, 43, was arrested in Dorchester on Monday morning. He is being transported back to Brockton to be booked and interviewed.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 125 Pleasant Street for reports of a shooting around 3:23 pm.

Upon arrival. officers found a 54-year-old man, dead, inside an apartment. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Over the weekend, a female suspect, Imani Cort, was arrested on accessory after the fact to Murder.

Cort is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

