Man, woman arrested after vehicle drives through backyards in Mass. town during standoff, police say

PAXTON, Mass. — A man and woman were taken into custody after they drove through multiple backyards in a Massachusetts town in an attempt to flee police during a standoff that spanned nearly six hours, officials said.

Officers in Worcester were attempting to arrest the man on warrants stemming from drug and firearms offenses in the area of South Olean Street around 7:20 p.m. when he allegedly refused to comply, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Negotiators were called to the scene to de-escalate the situation, but police say the suspect backed his vehicle up with the woman inside, reversing through backyards in the neighborhood in an attempt to get away.

The man then continued driving through backyards and up onto roads before eventually getting stuck near Streeter Pond in Paxton just after 1 a.m., according to police.

The man and woman, whose names haven’t been released, were then taken into custody.

In a statement, police noted that the woman “was not being held against her will.”

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

