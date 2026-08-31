Man stabbed during altercation in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A man is hurt after an altercation resulted in a stabbing in Manchester, NH, on Sunday night.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing along the rail trail near South Beech Street.

Upon arrival, police found an injured man near the entrance to the rail trail behind DMV Plaza, located at 377 South Willow Street. The man had suffered a stab wound to his left forearm.

According to police, the victim told officers he had been sitting on a bench along the rail trail when an unknown man approached him. The victim said he walked away, but the man followed him.

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A physical altercation then occurred, during which the victim was stabbed, police said.

Officers established a perimeter and conducted a K-9 track to locate the suspect.

The search was unsuccessful.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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