Man pulled from raging house fire in Middleboro dies

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — The man who was pulled from a fire that fully engulfed a Middleboro home Monday has died from his injuries, fire officials announced Wednesday.

Nathaniel Williams, 67, was rushed to the hospital after firefighters braved roaring flames in his two-story Locust Street home around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters responding to the blaze found the first floor entirely engulfed in flames but were able to find Williams near a side entrance suffering from life-threatening burns and smoke inhalation. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“On behalf of the entire Middleborough Fire Department, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Chief Thompson said.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Middleboro Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit with to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

One firefighter responding to the blaze also suffered a minor ear laceration and was treated at the scene.

