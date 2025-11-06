Man linked to White Bulger pleads guilty to cold case killings in New Hampshire, Boston

A man with ties to notorious crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger has pleaded guilty to two separate murders that occurred nearly a decade apart, bringing long-awaited closure to two families after more than 30 years.

In Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, Michael Lewis, 65, admitted to killing Brian Watson in 1984 and William Villani in 1993. He pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years for each, to be served concurrently.

While the three men drove around South Boston, Lewis suddenly turned, shot, and killed Watson. The two then drove into New Hampshire and dumped Watson’s body off I-93 South in Manchester.

Nearly a decade later, Villani was beaten, stabbed, and shot inside his South Boston office. Prosecutors say Lewis, who worked for Villani at the Boston Housing Authority Pest Control Unit, was angry about being forced to return to work.

Family members of both victims attended the plea hearing, with some delivering emotional victim impact statements.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the pleas bring long-overdue answers.

