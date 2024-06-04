Man killed in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say

WINDHAM, N.H. — A man was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, state police said.

The man was not immediately identified.

The fatal crash snarled traffic on I-93 in the area of Windham. All lanes have since reopened on the northbound and southbound sides of the interstate, state police said at 12:18 p.m.

Hours earlier, at 9:54 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a rollover crash on I-93 northbound between Exits 2 and 3 in Windham.

When troopers arrived, they found an adult man dead at the scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the crash occurred on the southbound side of I-93, state police said. The victim was found on the northbound side.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash that may assist investigators should call State Police dispatch at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

