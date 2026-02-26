Man killed after early morning house fire in Windsor, NH

WINDSOR, NH — A man is dead after an early morning house fire in Windsor, NH.

According to the NH Fire Marshal’s office, around 3:54 a.m. on Thursday, fire crews responded to Stone Circle in Windsor after a caller reported their neighbor’s home was smoldering.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home nearly burnt to the ground and learned that one person was unaccounted for.

Firefighters determined the fire had been active for a significant amount of time before they got to the scene, extinguished remaining hot spots, and began to search for the person reported missing.

An adult male has been located deceased inside the home.

At this time, investigators do not believe the fire is suspicious. The name of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy scheduled at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No first responders were hurt during the fire.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group