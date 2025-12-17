Man indicted on murder charge in deadly hit-and-run crash in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — A man has been indicted for murder in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lowell over the summer, authorities announced Wednesday.

Tito Nuth, 36, of Lowell, was arraigned Tuesday in Lowell Superior Court in connection with a crash on Hillside Street on Aug. 23 that claimed the life of 38-year-old Eugene Phonchanh, also of Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

Phonchanh was rushed to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say surveillance footage revealed that a Honda Pilot struck the victim while he was standing on the side of the road, straddling an electric bicycle, and did not slow down or brake before the crash.

An investigation revealed the SUV was registered to Nuth, who was tracked down and arrested weeks later in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 1, officials said.

Nuth has been held without bail since his initial arraignment in Lowell District Court on Oct. 9.

