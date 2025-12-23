Man indicted on charges in connection with alleged bomb threats against New Hampshire Gov. Ayotte

CONCORD, N.H. — A man has been indicted on charges in connection with alleged bomb threats against New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte.

Tristan A. Anderson, 22, of Hooksett, was indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury on charges including attempted harm to government officials, attempted throwing or placing of explosives, and threats to government officials, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Anderson was previously arrested by the New Hampshire State Police in September and charged by criminal complaints.

The Union Leader reported that Anderson sent Snapchat messages to his roommate about threats aimed at Ayotte.

“I’m going to target the NH Mayor Kelly ayott,” one message allegedly read. “With my weapon of mass destruction.”

He has been held in custody on preventative detention since his arrest.

Anderson is due in Merrimack County Superior Court for a conference on Thursday, Jan. 8.

