Man flown to hospital after ATV crash in Walpole

WALPOLE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a collision involving an ATV on Friday night.

Walpole Police say the crash happened on South Street around 8 p.m. and the operator of the all-terrain vehicle was transported to an area hospital via medical helicopter.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

Walpole ATV crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group