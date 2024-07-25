Man facing slew of charges, including kidnapping, related to alleged assault at Tewksbury motel

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Mattapan man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged attack at a motel in Tewksbury.

28-year-old Isiah Malik James is charged with kidnapping, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation, vandalization of property, threat to commit a crime, and robbery.

Tewksbury Police say they received a report from a Haverhill man that another man, later identified as James, assaulted him at the Motel 6 in the early morning hours.

According to investigators, James and the victim are known to each other and had met at the motel the day before.

Authorities determined James worked in North Andover and in collaboration with Haverhill and North Andover Police, he was arrested without incident.

James was held without bail and arraigned in Lowell District Court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

