Man facing murder charge in connection with grandmother’s death in New Hampshire, AG says

EASTON, NH — A man is facing a murder charge in connection with his grandmother’s death in Easton, New Hampshire, the Attorney General’s office said Saturday.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, officers responded to the scene of a suspicious death of an adult female at a home on North Peak Drive in Easton around 11:40 a.m.

Responding officers found Cynthia Lanchester, 76, lying on the ground deceased and with a blunt force trauma wound.

Lanchester’s grandson, 23-year-old Joshua Lanchester, was arrested and will face one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the woman’s death, the New Hampshire AG’s office said late Saturday night.

Joshua Lanchester is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraignment on Monda, in the Littleton District Court.

An autopsy on Cynthia Lanchester’s body is also scheduled to take place on Sunday.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” the New Hampshire Attorney General said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

