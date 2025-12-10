Man facing charges after safety officer at Boston hospital critically injured in stabbing

BOSTON — A man is facing multiple charges after a violent altercation outside Boston Medical Center early Wednesday left a public safety officer critically injured and uncovered a stash of drugs, authorities said.

Officers responded around 2:00 a.m. to a fight near 850 Harrison Avenue. When they arrived, they found Branden Bannister, 37, of Roxbury, handcuffed and bleeding from the face, according to the Boston Police Department.

Investigators say Bannister had stabbed the officer in the upper right thigh during a struggle to recover belongings he allegedly took from a female patient.

A Boston police report indicates the confrontation escalated after Bannister left the hospital with the woman’s items.

Police say surveillance video shows Bannister clenching his hoodie pocket as if concealing a weapon before Oleoresin Capsicum spray was deployed. Moments later, Bannister allegedly pulled a knife and attacked, slashing the officer’s ballistic vest and stabbing him in the leg.

The officer managed to reach the hospital’s trauma unit, where doctors applied a tourniquet. He was last listed in critical condition.

During a search, officers recovered three bags of crack cocaine totaling about 26 grams and a bag with cocaine residue. Additional drugs were found hidden under Bannister’s clothing during booking at Nashua Street Jail, according to police.

The Boston Police Homicide and Crime Scene units processed the scene and seized evidence, including the knife. Bannister was treated for facial injuries and OC spray exposure before being transported for booking.

Bannister faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and trafficking cocaine.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Bannister’s behalf during his arraignment on Wednesday afternoon. A judge set his bail at $50,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

