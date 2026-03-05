Man facing charges after double stabbing, standoff at New Hampshire home

HILLSBORO, N.H. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a double stabbing at a home in a southern New Hampshire town late Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremy Belida, age 38, of Hillsboro, is facing charges including two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of felony obstructing the report of a crime with a deadly weapon, according ot the Hillsboro Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Preston Street in Hillsboro just after 4:15 p.m. found two people in the driveway suffering from serious injuries, police said.

Both victims, whose names haven’t been released, were rushed to Concord Hospital, where they underwent surgery. They were last said to be in critical condition.

The suspect, later identified as Belida, then barricaded himself in the home for nearly 12 hours, prompting a neighborhood lockdown and SWAT standoff, according to police.

New Hampshire State Police ultimately took Belida into custody around 3 a.m. and transported him to a local hospital for the treatment of various injuries.

Belida is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

