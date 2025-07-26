Man facing carjacking charges after North Shore resident attacked in his own driveway, police say

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A carjacking suspect was arrested in Rhode Island late Friday night in connection with a violent incident that occurred earlier in the day in the driveway of a home on the North Shore of Massachusetts, authorities said.

David L. Agneta, 46, formerly of Gloucester, is slated to face a judge in the Ocean State on Monday before he is returned to the Bay State to answer to charges including two counts of carjacking and assault and battery on an elderly or disabled person, according to the Newburyport Police Department.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on High Street in Newburyport just before 3:15 p.m. learned that a 77-year-old man had been attacked in his driveway and shoved to the ground by another man who took off with his car, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had just arrived home and gotten out of his car when he was approached by someone demanding his keys,” the police department said in a statement. “The suspect took the keys during a violent altercation and stole the vehicle.”

The victim was treated at the scene by an EMS crew.

Agneta was identified as the suspect in the attack after police obtained his description and reviewed surveillance video of the area.

Several hours later, police in Exeter, Rhode Island, arrested Agneta on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

