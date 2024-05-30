Man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Machester on Wednesday night.

According to police around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of Union St and Willow St for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the crash involved a blue 2016 Ford Escape and a black 2019 Honda motorcycle.

The driver of the Honda motorcycle was identified as 58-year-old Christopher Leitz of Merrimack, NH who succumbed to his injuries as a result of this crash.

The driver of the Ford was identified as a 16-year-old male from Chester, NH who did not sustain injuries as a result of this crash.

The roadway was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about the crash is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

