Man dead after fire in multi-family home in Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. — A man is dead after a fire engulfed a multi-family home in Webster on Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. Webster Fire was called to a structure fire at 1 South Point Rd, with reports of at least one resident trapped inside.

Upon arrival, fire crews were able to locate the resident and extricate him from the home, Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Saad.

The man was transported to a local hospital succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Six people lived in the home and 5 were home at the time of the fire. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Webster Fire Department, Webster Police Department, and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

