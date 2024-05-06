Man dead after crashing into wall on I-93 in Boston, state police say

BOSTON — A man died after authorities say he crashed his SUV into a wall while driving along Interstate 93 in Boston over the weekend.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 17 shortly after midnight on Saturday learned the driver of a 2015 Jeep Compass had lost control and struck a wall on the western edge of the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Robert Smith, of Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. State police noted that he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

State police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

