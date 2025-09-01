Man dead after crashing into parked car in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A man is dead after crashing into a parked car in Lawrence.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, a 2004 Honda Accord crashed into a parked 2003 Honda Accord near the intersection of Ames Street and Butler Street.

The operator of the vehicle, who is not being identified at this time, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

