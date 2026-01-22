Man dead after crash on New Hampshire highway

SALEM, NH — A man is dead following a crash on a New Hampshire highway on Thursday.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a New Hampshire State Trooper was stopped by a passerby, who reported that a pedestrian was struck on I-93 southbound in the area of the Exit 2 on-ramp in Salem.

Troopers who responded to the crash found the man and pronounced him deceased.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The name of the man killed is being withheld until his family is notified.

Multiple lanes of I-93 southbound were closed for three hours as state and local police investigated.

