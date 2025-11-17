Man dead after being struck by train in Manchester-by-the-Sea

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. — A man is dead after being struck by a train in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Sunday night.

According to police, around 10 p.m., officers were called to the train tracks between Summer Street and Magnolia Avenue for a report of a person struck by a train.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a man was struck by a train and suffered fatal injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by MBTA Transit Police, with assistance from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

