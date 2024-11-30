Man, child hospitalized after cooking mishap inside Lakeville home causes flash fire

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — A man and a child were hospitalized with burn injuries on Friday after a cooking mishap inside a Lakeville home caused a flash fire, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Woodland Ridge Drive learned that the blaze had been extinguished and found two people suffering from burns, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

Homeowners told firefighters that they were cooking a traditional Portuguese dish called Chouriço à Bombeiro, or “firefighter’s chourico,” which involved an open flame to cook the dish, alongside alcohol to maintain the flame.

Firefighters believe a gust of wind from an open window caused the flash fire to spread through the kitchen.

A man and child in the proximity of the flame were burned. Other people in the home used towels, rugs, and blankets to smother the burn victims.

Because of the severity of his burns, the man was flown to a Rhode Island hospital for further treatment, while the child was taken by EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital for non-serious burns.

Individuals within the home were able to use a fire extinguisher to extinguish the remaining flames, and damage to the home was minimal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

