Man charged with fiery crash that caused major damage in Holbrook Square

HOLBROOK, Mass. — A man is facing changes in connection with a fiery crash in Holbrook that caused damage in Holbrook Square.

On Saturday, November 8, around 5:45 p.m., Holbrook Police were called to 16 South Franklin St. for a report of a motor vehicle crash with fire.

Upon arrival, police observed three severely damaged vehicles on the sidewalk and in the parking lot in front of a business.

Police say two of the vehicles, an SUV and a sedan, were unoccupied and parked on the side of the road at the time of the crash.

A third vehicle, a white pickup truck, was on fire with someone still trapped inside as a bystander initially tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Responding Officer O’Brien approached the passenger side of the white pickup truck and discovered that the trapped driver was suffering from an apparent leg injury.

O’Brien entered the vehicle, freed the driver, and dragged him to safety just before the truck became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Douglas Silva Soares, 26, of Abington.

Police determined that Soares was driving the pickup truck north on South Franklin Street at a high rate of speed when he crossed the double yellow line and struck the parked vehicles head-on. The impact caused extensive damage and led to his pickup truck catching fire.

After an evaluation on the scene, Soares was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Soares is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation and speeding.

Because Soares remains hospitalized, he will be summoned to Quincy District Court at a later date to face the charges.

The crash caused major damage to several vehicles, multiple road signs, and property in front of 16 South Franklin St.

The roadway was closed for an extended period while crews worked to extinguish the fire, remove debris, and tow the damaged vehicles from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group