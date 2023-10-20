Man charged in deadly Hingham Apple Store crash due back in court

HINGHAM, Mass. — The man accused of slamming through the front entrance of the Hingham Apple Store with his car in November 2022 is due back in court.

Bradley Rein, 54, has been behind bars for more than three weeks after a judge revoked his bail last month after allegedly failing to charge his GPS tracking bracelet on several occasions.

In November 2022, a car driven by Rein crashed into the front of a Derby Street store, killing Kevin Bradley Jr. and injuring 19 others. Prosecutors allege Rein accelerated the car at 60 mph before impact with no signs of stepping on the break.

Rein is facing several charges including second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and 18 counts of aggravated assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Many of the victims are also suing Rein, Apple, and the shopping plaza’s owners.

