Mass. man charged after state police cruiser struck on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say

CANTERBURY, New Hampshire — A Massachusetts man has been charged after a state police cruiser was struck on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire late Saturday night, state police said.

Melvin Ruiz Chaperon, 38, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, was summonsed to appear at Concord District Court for driving without a valid license, state police said.

At approximately 11:19 p.m. Saturday, the cruiser of Trooper Zavala was struck by a motorist as he was roadside with another motor vehicle crash, state police said.

Zavala, who was outside of his cruiser when the crash occurred, was uninjured, state police said. Chaperon was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Man charged after state police cruiser struck on I-93 in New Hampshire, state police say (New Hampshire State Police)

At the time of the crash, troopers were responding to multiple motor vehicle crashes on I-93 north in Canterbury due to icy road conditions.

I-93 north in Canterbury was shut down for approximately an hour and a half due to this crash, multiple other crashes and impassable road conditions, state police said.

The New Hampshire State Police were assisted on scene by Canterbury Fire Department, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New England Truck Center-Concord and Matt Brown’s Truck Repair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group