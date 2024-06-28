Man arrested on I-495 in Wrentham during search for potential explosive device in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A man has been arrested in connection to a search for a potential explosive device in Haverhill.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, Haverhill Police were notified of an item of concern at a Rosebud Avenue home. Upon arrival at the scene, Haverhill police requested assistance from state police and began searching for a Haverhill resident, an adult male.

The man was located and taken into custody following a motor vehicle stop on Route 495 in Wrentham.

Investigators are not searching for any other parties at this time.

Bomb Squad technicians and fire investigators remain at the home along with Haverhill police and firefighters.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

