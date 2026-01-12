Man arrested in fight in stands at TD Garden to face a judge

BOSTON — A man arrested in connection with a fight in the stands at TD Garden in Boston over the weekend is slated to face a judge on Monday.

The altercation happened during the Boston Bruins-New York Rangers game on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after falling down stairs in the arena’s lower bowl area. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect in the fight faces assault charges. Their name hasn’t been released.

A spokesperson for TD Garden said that they are aware of the incident and “are fully cooperating with authorities and have no further details to share at this time.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

