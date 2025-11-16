Man arrested, charged following early morning police pursuit in New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH — A Milford man was arrested on multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 93 in Concord, New Hampshire, early Friday morning.

Tyler Neumann, 18, was apprehended after state troopers attempted to stop his white 2021 Toyota RAV4 for reckless operation and non-functioning taillights. The pursuit reached speeds exceeding 115 mph and continued northbound into Canterbury.

The incident began at 12:16 a.m. when troopers activated their emergency lights and sirens to stop Neumann’s vehicle. Despite their efforts, Neumann refused to stop, weaving across lanes and nearly colliding with other vehicles.

The chase concluded just before mile marker 48.8, where Neumann nearly drove off the road but managed to regain control and stop in the breakdown lane. Upon arrest, it was determined that impairment was not a factor in the incident.

Neumann faces several charges, including

felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon

misdemeanors for disobeying an officer and operating without a valid license

violations for reckless operation

lane control

tail lamp/reflector issues.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment on December 12 in Concord District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

