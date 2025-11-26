Man arrested, charged in connection with murder of Fall River man

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a Fall River man, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

32-year-old Kendrick Williams of Fall River was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday. Williams is being charged with:

Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury

Carrying a Firearm Subsequent Offense

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Additionally, Williams has warrants out of Plymouth County and was transferred to Bristol County for supervision for:

Probation for Armed Home Invasion and Masked Armed Robbery with a Firearm (2 counts)

Williams is currently connected to the murder of 31-year-old Taiquan Teixeira.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 22, around 4:30 p.m., when Fall River police were dispatched to the area of Leonard’s Package Store on 1331 Pleasant Street to reports of a fight.

Once on the scene, police found Teixeira unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he passed away shortly after.

Williams is currently being held without bail in Florida until he can be extradited to Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

