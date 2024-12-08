Man arrested after road rage incident leads to gunfire in Boston’s South End

BOSTON — A Boston man has been arrested after a road rage incident led to gunfire in Boston’s South End.

According to police, around 10:37 p.m. on Friday, December 6 officers responded to the area of 145 East Berkeley Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers were told that a road rage incident had occurred prior to the shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles stopped at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and East Berkeley Street. Officers made contact with the operator, Jair Furtado, 40, of Boston and arrested him.

Officers immediately observed a firearm inside the vehicle and requested detectives to respond to the scene. The firearm was later determined to be a Springfield Hellcat with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine.

Officers also located a box of ammunition and a holster inside the vehicle.

Police say they were told that the incident started at Albany Street and East Berkeley Street. Officers were told that an argument ensued following a road rage incident, and Furtado shot at the victim’s vehicle.

Furtado is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

