Man armed with taser accused of assaulting Boston furniture store employee during robbery

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A man is accused of striking an employee of a Dorchester furniture store while he robbed the business on Monday, Boston police say.

Nirael Simmons-Davis, 29, allegedly entered BD’s Furniture on Washington Street around 11:15 a.m. and put several items in a bag before trying to leave without paying, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News.

When an employee tried to stop him, Simmons-Davis allegedly pulled out a taser and pointed it at the worker. Customers ran to the back to the back of the store in fear.

The DA says Simmons-Davis then hit an employee before exiting the store on a scooter.

Officers found the Boston man on the scooter and attempted to cut him off before he began to flee. Officers managed to get him onto the ground, where he grabbed at his waistband and violently resisted arrest, the DA says.

Officers allegedly found a taser, loose cash, and one clear bag of crack cocaine on his person.

Simmons-Davis was charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (taser), assault and battery, possession of class B drug (crack cocaine), and resisting arrest in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester.

Simmons-Davis is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on July 29.

