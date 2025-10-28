Man allegedly stabbed 2 teens with fork on international flight forced to land in Boston

An international flight bound for Germany had to make an emergency landing in Boston over the weekend when a man aboard allegedly stabbed two teens with a fork.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, an Indian national, allegedly stabbed two 17-year-olds while Lufthansa flight 431 from Chicago to Germany was in the air, according to US Attorney Leah Foley.

During the flight, Usiripalli allegedly stood over one of the sleeping teens, and when the victim awoke, he stabbed him in the left shoulder with a metal fork.

The suspect then allegedly lunged at the second teen, stabbing him in the back of the head with the fork.

When flight crew members attempted to subdue Usiripalli, he allegedly raised his hand, made a gun gesture, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger. He then allegedly turned toward a female passenger to his left and slapped her with his hand. Usiripalli also allegedly attempted to slap a flight crew member.

The flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was immediately taken into custody.

Foley’s office says Usiripalli was admitted to the United States on a student visa and was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies. He does not have lawful status in the United States.

Usiripalli will appear in Boston federal court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

