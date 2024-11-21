Man allegedly attacked transgender woman on MBTA train, shouting: ‘You’re not a woman, you’re a man’

BOSTON — A judge deemed a Boston man dangerous after he allegedly assaulted a transgender woman on an MBTA train on Halloween.

53-year-old Gregory Burnett was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and a civil rights violation with injury.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, on November 1, Transit Police met with the 41-year-old victim who told them she had been assaulted by another passenger at Maverick Station the previous night.

The victim says she was on a Blue Line train which was stopped with the doors open when Burnett boarded the train and immediately confronted her, shouting derogatory terms at her.

According to authorities, the victim claimed Burnett made statements such as, “You’re not a woman, you’re a man,” and then began punching and kicking her. The victim also reported being kicked in the crotch area.

Burnett then allegedly grabbed the victim’s foot as she attempted to defend herself, causing her to fall to the ground, and fracturing her wrist.

Officials say other passengers then intervened and helped the victim fight off Burnett, removing him from the train.

The victim told police she felt targeted due to her gender identity based on Burnett’s remarks during the attack.

After reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, Burnett was identified as the suspect by Transit Police. He was subsequently arrested on November 12 at Maverick Station.

On Friday, Judge Debra Del Vecchio found Burnett dangerous and ordered him to home confinement with GPS monitoring except for employment. He is due back in court on January 21 for a probable cause hearing.

““We will never tolerate anyone being subjected to abuse—much less physical attack—for their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression,” Hayden said. “I thank the transit police for their diligent work in identifying and arresting a suspect in this frightening assault.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group