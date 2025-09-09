Man accused of following underage girls, performing lewd act inside NH library

HOLLIS, N.H. — A man is facing charges after police say he followed underage girls around a New Hampshire Library before performing a lewd act.

Zachary Hayner, 48, of Hollis, New Hampshire, was slated to be arraigned Monday in Nashua District Court on charges of open and gross lewdness in the presence of children under the age of 16, according to the Hollis Police Department.

Officers responding to the Hollis Social Library for a report of a suspicious person shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, spoke with library staffers who had observed a man following around underage girls, police said.

During a subsequent review of library security footage, officers observed the man in question “following the females from aisle to aisle,” according to police. He then sat at a table, where he allegedly “exposed his genitals and performed a sex act on himself” before leaving the building.

The suspect, later identified as Hayner, was nabbed outside the library.

“We would like to thank the staff of the Hollis Social Library for their commitment to the safety of our youth and taking action when issues such as these arise,” the department wrote in a news release.

Anyone who may have seen or encountered Hayner is urged to contact Hollis police at 603-465-7637.

