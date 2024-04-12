Man accused of drunk driving facing negligent homicide charges in deadly Gilsum, NH crash

GILSUM, NH — The man accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash that killed two people in New Hampshire last month is facing upgraded charges, state police announced Friday.

An arrest warrant was obtained on two counts of negligent homicide against Alexander Bazarnicki before the 29-year-old turned himself into the Cheshire County House of Corrections on Thursday, New Hampshire State Police say.

David Bosma, and his passenger, Kathleen Bosma, were taken to Cheshire Medical Center and then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries after a 2023 Ford Transit van, driven by Bazarnicki, collided with their 2021 KIA Seltos on Route 10 in Gilsum on March 29.

The two crash victims later died from their injuries.

Bazarnicki was processed and bailed bending his arraignment at Keene District Court on Monday, April 15.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has more information, is urged to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 603-931-0179 or via email at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

