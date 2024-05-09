Police investigating after two people shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a double shooting in a Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said that two people were shot in the area of Fuller Street around 9:30 p.m.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with unknown conditions, police said.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

