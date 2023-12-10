Malden police investigating after small hole found in window of high school

MALDEN, MASS — Malden police are investigating after a small hole was found in the window of the high school classroom.

On Thursday, December 7, a report was taken by School Resource Officer, Conor Cloherty regarding what was described as “Destruction of Property,” Malden police say.

Upon arrival, Cloherty went up to the fourth floor to meet with a teacher who reported that he heard a noise and then saw a “pea” “-sized hole in the window.

After a search of the school, police were not able to locate any “potential projectile.” A second search of the landing below the window and the sidewalk was done and officers were not able to find any physical evidence, police said.

The teacher who reported the incident told officers that while viewing the damage to the window, he saw a male party looking up at him. The male did not run or react in a way that indicated guilt or some other involvement.

The male became a person of interest.

After officers looked at surveillance footage, they were unable to determine if the object that penetrated the window was thrown, shot, or flung.

The male was identified as a Malden High School student and after a search by school staff, there were negative results, police say.

The Malden Police Chief says that there will be an increase in marked police units as well as plainclothes detectives will continue to have a presence in and around Malden High School.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

