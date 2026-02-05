‘Makes me sick’: Patriots captain Spillane rips Tom Brady for not backing Pats in Super Bowl LX

SANTA CLARA, CA — New England Patriots captain Robert Spillane made his feelings clear Thursday about Tom Brady’s unwillingness to pick a side in Super Bowl LX.

“Personally, it makes me sick,” Spillane remarked when asked if he was possibly offended by Brady’s comments.

“So you’re officially a Patriot,” a reporter replied.

“Yeah, and so is he!” Spillane retorted, “And he has a dog in the fight. And for him to say that, it is what it is. But at the end of the day, he’s an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders now. So he has to do what’s best for him.”

Speaking on Jim Gray’s Let’s Go podcast earlier this week, the Patriots 4-time Super Bowl MVP revealed he wasn’t rooting for either New England or Seattle

“I just wanna see good football. I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions. And that’s the joy in the game for me,” Brady said. “I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one. May the best team win.”

Brady did tell Gray that he was happy to see the Patriots succeeding under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, his former teammate of eight years in the 2000s but MVP’s comments still raised eyebrows across New England.

Brady is a color commentator for Fox, and maybe even more importantly, is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady does have a personal tie to Seattle as well on Sunday. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to be named as the Raiders’ head coach after the Super Bowl.

Spillane participated in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with ankle injury and said he was confident he would play on Sunday.

The former franchise, former teammate and future employee of Brady will battle for the Lombardi Trophy this Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

