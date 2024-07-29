Maine State Police investigate discovery of 3 bodies at a home

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating the discovery of three bodies at a home in Mechanic Falls, officials announced Sunday.

Investigators said there was no danger to the public and that all three bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies and positive identification, a spokesperson said.

Mechanic Falls police requested assistance at about 4 p.m. Friday, and detectives and evidence technicians spent the evening at the scene.

A state police spokesperson said there would be no further comment until the autopsies are finished. Mechanic Falls is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Portland.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group