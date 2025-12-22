Local

Maine officials are investigating after completely destroyed bus garage

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Maine officials are investigating after completely destroyed bus garage (Maine Department of Public Safety)
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

SEARSPORT, ME — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at the bus garage in Searsport, Maine, leading to the total destruction of the building.

On Sunday, around 3:35 p.m., the Searsport Fire Department was dispatched to the RSU 20 bus garage for reports of a fire. Once on scene, crews reported smoke coming from the structure, a sagging roof, and heavy fire conditions inside.

An investigation by State Fire Marshal officials revealed the fire originated in the right rear area of the building, where a pickup truck and a school bus were parked. The building suffered extensive damage, rendering it completely destroyed.

Fire investigators are scheduled to return to the scene on Monday to conduct follow-up interviews with bus mechanics.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

