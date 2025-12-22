Maine officials are investigating after completely destroyed bus garage

SEARSPORT, ME — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at the bus garage in Searsport, Maine, leading to the total destruction of the building.

On Sunday, around 3:35 p.m., the Searsport Fire Department was dispatched to the RSU 20 bus garage for reports of a fire. Once on scene, crews reported smoke coming from the structure, a sagging roof, and heavy fire conditions inside.

An investigation by State Fire Marshal officials revealed the fire originated in the right rear area of the building, where a pickup truck and a school bus were parked. The building suffered extensive damage, rendering it completely destroyed.

Fire investigators are scheduled to return to the scene on Monday to conduct follow-up interviews with bus mechanics.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

