Maine mother taken to Boston hospital after shooting, son charged with attempted murder

BELGRADE, Maine — A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after his mother was shot and seriously injured at her home in Maine over the weekend, state police said Monday.

Samuel Bell also faces the charge of elevated aggravated assault in connection with the shooting of his mother, 58-year-old Christina Bell, in Belgrade on Sunday, state police said. She is being treated at a Boston hospital and she is expected to survive.

At approximately 11:03 a.m. Sunday, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting at a residence at 15 Point Road in Belgrade.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Christina Bell, who lives at the residence, suffering from serious injuries. She was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, and then transferred to a Boston hospital, state police said.

Her son, Samuel Bell, left the residence in his vehicle and was later taken into custody by troopers without incident a short distance away on Guptill Road. He did not live at the residence with his parents, state police said. He was taken to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Belgrade is a small town in Kennebec County, north of Augusta. The town’s population was 3,250 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group