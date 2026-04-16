Lynnfield School Committee begins search for new middle school principal

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — The Lynnfield School Committee is searching for a new principal for Lynnfield Middle School after placing the current principal on leave.

Superintendent Kristen Vogel said the decision followed disagreements over how several racist incidents between students were handled, prompting the district to begin a leadership transition.

Families will receive an email from the superintendent outlining the search process, which is already underway.

Administrators say they hope to identify finalists by the middle of next month.

During a meeting last night, the School Committee also announced plans to update the district’s discipline policies and student handbooks—changes many parents say are overdue.

One parent, Kayla Doherty, said she’s hopeful the next principal will bring stronger accountability and a renewed focus on student safety.

“I honestly hope that the new principal is someone that feels that they can enforce consequences and you know really cultivate that safe environment that all of the kids in this town deserve,” Doherty said.

The School Committee will meet again in early May to discuss additional details about the policy changes and the next steps in the leadership search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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