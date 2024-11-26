Lucky scratch: Woburn man wins $1 million lottery prize

WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn man is celebrating after winning $1 million on a scratch ticket.
William Juarez is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Tuesday.
Juarez chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.
He plans on taking a vacation to Florida with his winnings, lottery officials said.
He purchased his winning ticket at ABC Mini Market at 41 Granite St. in Worcester.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
