Lucky scratch: These Mass. men plan to take a vacation after each winning $1 million

Vacations are in the cards for two Massachusetts men who each won a cool $1 million on scratch tickets.

Alberto Borges of Fall River is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Bonus 100X” instant ticket game, lottery officials said Tuesday.

David Strickland of Lakeville is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$25,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game.

Strickland, who said he has never taken a vacation, plans to change that by putting his winnings towards a trip to Las Vegas.

Alberto Borges, David Strickland (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Borges also said he plans to put the winnings towards a vacation, and his family.

Both men chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes.

Borges purchased his winning ticket at Cumberland Farms, 864 Stafford Road in Fall River. Strickland bought his lucky ticket at Bristol County Wine and Spirits at 128 Myricks St. in Berkley.

Each store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of a winning ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group