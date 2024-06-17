‘Lucky to be here’: Chef Gordon Ramsay shows off nasty injury he suffered in New England accident

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Famous television Chef Gordon Ramsay says he’s lucky to be alive after suffering a nasty injury in a “really bad” accident in New England.

Ramsay, the host of the hit FOX show “Hell’s Kitchen,” revealed on social media over the weekend that he was hospitalized following a bicycle crash in Connecticut last week.

“It really shook me...I’m lucky to be here,” Ramsay said in a video posted on X. “I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses, and staff who looked after me.”

Ramsay said he didn’t break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but he raised up his white chef’s coat in the video and revealed a massive purple bruise that wrapped around his torso.

“I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week,” Ramsay said. “I cannot tell you the importance of wearing a helmet.”

Ramsay didn’t share any specifics on the crash other than he underwent treatment at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

