Lowell man dies in house fire likely sparked by smoking materials, fire marshal says

LOWELL, Mass. — A man in his 60s has died in a two-alarm fire at a Lowell house overnight, and the fire likely started with smoking materials, the state fire marshal and other officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters found the man, who was not immediately identified, dead inside the Chelmsford Street home after the fire broke out Monday night, according to a joint statement from Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

An autopsy will determine the man’s cause and manner of his death.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one last night,” Charron said. “On behalf of the Lowell Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences in a tragic time for them and our community.”

Lowell firefighters responded to 553 Chelmsford St. at about 10:30 p.m. Monday after neighbors called 911 to report a fire, Charron said. While en route, firefighters received reports that someone might still be inside.

Lowell Fire truck (State Fire Marshal)

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire showing on the first floor and venting from the right side of the building.

One adult occupant who escaped from the 2½ story, single-family home was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Charron said.

Firefighters knocked down the bulk of the fire in about 10 minutes, Charron said.

A preliminary investigation found that firefighters did not hear smoke alarms when they entered the home to attack the fire.

While the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, investigators collectively determined that the fire likely started with smoking materials – the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and nationwide, said Davine, the state fire marshal.

“Smoking was a known or potential factor in 12 Massachusetts fire deaths this year,” Davine said. “There’s no truly safe way to smoke, and it’s especially dangerous if you’re drowsy or in bed. If you must do it, then get up, use a heavy ashtray, and please – put it out, all the way, every time.”

The Lowell fire remains under investigation by Lowell Fire and Police and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Middlesex District Attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group