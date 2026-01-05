‘A lot of similarities to the ’01 team’: Former Super Bowl champ discusses impressive Pats season

BOSTON — The New England Patriots won their 14th game of the season on Sunday. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium this weekend for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

On Sunday evening, The Joe Andruzzi Foundation held a watch party to raise money for families whose loved ones are going through cancer. Many football fans were there to watch the game and meet Andruzzi.

The former Patriots offensive linemen won three Super Bowls with the team back in the early 2000s. Andruzzi spoke with Boston 25 Reporter Michael Raimondi about the 2025-2026 team.

“I was excited when they brought in Vrabel. Mike always wanted to be a coach. He had a little fire underneath him,” Andruzzi said. “He’s got the right guys around him. Inheriting Drake and building pieces to the puzzle.”

Andruzzi is not surprised to see Vrabel leading the team to their first AFC East Title since 2019. He compared the current Patriots to a legendary team that so many fans in New England hold dear.

“I see a lot of similarities to the ’01 team. We were a bunch of nobodies, and the only difference is Drake was a first-round pick last year, and Tom Brady was a nobody. We were a bunch of nobodies. Came out of nowhere and took on a team that was supposed to win the Super Bowl, and we were able to hold up that trophy at the end of the game.”

The Patriots are coming off two consecutive four-win seasons. This season, New England had 14 wins and three losses.

“They weren’t supposed to be where they are today, so they’ve done a great job coming together as a team this year.”

When asked if New England could make a run to the Super Bowl, Andruzzi replied, “I think so with the way they’re playing in the last month. Looking forward to seeing how they do in the playoffs.”

